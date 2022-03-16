James C. Socci

Jan. 4, 1931 - March 9, 2022

AUBURN — James C. Socci, "Jim," 91, of Auburn, NY, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 9, 2022 with his loving family by his side.

Born on Jan. 4, 1931, he was the second of six children of Anthony and Louise (Savarese) Socci.

Jim grew up in Auburn and upon graduation from Auburn Central High School, attended LeMoyne College until he enlisted in the US Navy. Jim was a "Proud Navy Man," having served on the USS BonHomme Richard LHD6 Aircraft Carrier, during the Korean War as an Aviation Electronics Technician. Jim was honorably discharged and returned home to complete his education at Syracuse University. Jim's Engineering Degree from SU enabled him to work for Northrup Aircraft in California, building the planes he loved. But Auburn was his home and he returned to obtain a Masters in Education from SUNY Oswego and teach Mathematics at Seneca Falls and Union Springs Central School.

Jim obtained his own pilot's license (and enjoyed the ride) and was a member of a local flying club. He shared his love of aviation with his students by offering an elective class in aeronautics and even built a flight simulator in the shop area of the school.

Flying was only one of Jim's great passions. He loved to sail as well and owned a Lightning sailboat. He was always thrilled to take anyone sailing on Owasco Lake, especially his brother, Tony and little sister, Fran.

Jim's talents were seemingly endless! He was a master carpenter, many family and friends have and are still enjoying his beautiful craftsman works, a plumber, and electrician. He built furniture, could fix almost anything and was instrumental in developing Tyler Drive where he personally built many of the homes.

Jim is survived by his loving wife, June Cayey; his children: Mary White (Peter), of SC, Lisa McGuire-Mulpagano (Nicholas), of Liverpool, NY, and Kevin McGuire (Kim), of SC; his stepdaughter, Jennifer Grimmig (Charles), of TN; and his youngest sister, Frances (Peter) Dulcich, of Camillus, NY; and several grandchildren; great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews and cousins..

Jim's younger brother, Tony, of Lawrenceville, GA passed away unexpectedly just three days before Jim on March 6, 2022

Others who have preceded Jim in death are his parents, Anthony and Louise Socci; his oldest brother, Thomas G. Socci; his two sisters, MaryLou Switzer, and Carmela M. Socci; his daughter, Lynne C Socci; a niece, Krista Socci; and a nephew, Thomas J. Socci; and stepson, Eric Bonner.

A Funeral Mass will be held at Holy Family Church, Auburn NY, on Tuesday, March 22, 2022 at 11:15 a.m. with Father Stephen Karani, Pastor as celebrant. Entombment will follow in St. Joseph's Mausoleum. A calling hour will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. in the church. Memorial contributions may be made to the food pantry or charity of your choice.

Farrell's Funeral Service, Inc., 84 South St., Auburn, NY is assisting the family.