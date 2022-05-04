James C. Stevenson

PALM BAY, FL — James C. Stevenson, 66, of Palm Bay, FL, formerly of Weedsport, passed away peacefully with his sister by his side on April 17, 2022. He was the son of the late James H. and Marilyn (Dare) Stevenson.

Jim, also known to many as "Slick," had a heart of gold and was an amazing person. He will be missed and is now playing a few rounds of golf with his father and brother.

Jim leaves behind his sister, Cheryl L Files (Phil); his beloved niece and nephew: Jeslyn Files and Justin Files, of Weedsport, NY; his sister-in-law, Debbie Stevenson; his nephew, Jimmy; and niece, Jaclyn, of Vestal, NY. Along with his parents, Jim was predeceased by his sister, Diane Corey and brother Richard Stevenson.

A graveside service will be held on Friday, May 6, 2022 at 11 a.m. in Weedsport Rural Cemetery, Weedsport. Family and friends are welcome to attend.

Donations may be made to the American Legion, Weedsport. Condolences may be offered at whitechapelfh.com.