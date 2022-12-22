James D. Ryan

CONQUEST — James D. Ryan, 77, of Conquest, passed away at home, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022.

He was born in Syracuse and resided in the area most of his life. Jim was US veteran, serving our country honorably during the Vietnam War.

James was a Goodwill Ambassador for many years at the NYS Fair in Syracuse. He was a longtime contractor and "jack of all trades."

He is survived by his fiance, Rosalie Catlin; stepdaughter, Michelle Lancette-Bennett; a stepson, Robert Lancette; and several grandchildren; nieces nephews, and other relatives.

There are no services as were Jim's wishes.

Arrangements by Pettigrass Funeral Home.