James Donald "Mort" Nolan

April 21, 1929 - Nov. 2, 2022

DELRAY BEACH, FL - James Donald "Mort" Nolan, 93, of Delray Beach, FL, passed away on November 2, 2022 at Vitas Hospice Care with his wife and stepdaughter by his side.

Donald was born in Auburn, NY, the son of Peter and Alice (Burns) Nolan. He was a graduate of Holy Family High School, LeMoyne College and also attended Syracuse University. He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War.

Donald enjoyed tinkering in his workshop, playing the drums and was an avid fan of Notre Dame football. He was formerly a teacher at Sacred Heart School and was also Auburn City Treasurer. He also served as President of Schwartz Towers in Auburn. He was very active in local politics making a bid for NY State Senator.

Donald is survived by his loving wife Virginia (Smith) Nolan; his children: Theresa (Nolan) Mahoney (Kevin) of Auburn, NY, Molly (Nolan) Hood (Eddie) of Montezuma, CO, Tim Nolan of Auburn, NY and Michael Smith (Amy) of Camillus, NY; his stepchildren: Anthony Smith, Richard Smith both of Auburn, NY, Thomas Smith of Gettysburg, PA, and Gingie Solano of Delray Beach, FL; and his grandchildren: Emily Mahoney, Sarah and Jacob Hood, Elijah Kelly, Allison, Dan and Emma Nolan, Michael, Jr. and Matthew Smith; and Jennifer Solano who was like a granddaughter.

In addition to his parents Donald was predeceased by his daughter, Beth Nolan of Syracuse, NY, his sisters: Barbara Bannister of Auburn, NY, Betty Sheffield of Camillus, NY, his brother, Peter Nolan of Manhattan Beach, CA and grandson, Sam Hood of Montezuma, CO. He leaves behind his sister Mary Beck (Donald) of Horseheads, NY; along with many nieces and nephews.

He will be dearly missed by his family and friends. A private memorial service will be held at a later date in Florida.