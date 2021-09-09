James E. Bennink

Dec. 2, 1949 - Sept. 6, 2021

AUBURN — James E. "Big Jim" Bennink, 71, of Auburn, died Monday, Sept. 6, 2021. Jim was born in Syracuse, the son of the late John H. and Nora Gardner Bennink. He attended Auburn West High School. He had been employed by AuSteel.

Jim enjoyed the outdoors and beautiful sunsets. He liked fishing and hunting. Most of all he enjoyed time with his family.

Jim is survived by his wife of 48 years, Elizabeth "Betsy" Kruger Bennink; his children: Brenda Bennink, of Dunedin, FL and Brian (Kelli) Bennink, of Auburn and his three grandsons: ("his Boys") Luke Ambrose, James and Jack Bennink. Also surviving are his brothers and sisters: Bonnie Massett, Bruce, Nonie, Rob, Mark and Phil Bennink and Linda Hetherington, nieces, nephews and in-laws. Besides his parents, he was predeceased by his brother, John Bennink.

The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until noon, Friday, Sept. 10, 2021 at the Plis Funeral Home, 220 State St., Auburn. Services will follow at noon; burial will be in St. Joseph's Cemetery. The wearing of masks and observance of social distancing is encouraged.