James E. 'Jim' Clark

May 22, 1942 - Aug. 24, 2022

AURELIUS - James E. "Jim" Clark, 80, of Aurelius, passed away, Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022, at the Matthew House in Auburn. Born in Auburn, NY on May 22, 1942, Jim was the son of the late Edward and Anna Bench Clark.

Mr. Clark took great pride in being a farmer. Whether it was his own farm or the farms he worked on after his retirement, which included the Hoskins, Lockwood and O'Hara farms. Being outside or driving a tractor brought Jim happiness and a sense of peace.

He was a life member of the Aurelius Fire Department and a member of Half Acre Church for many years. Jim was blessed to marry the love of his life, Gloria (Gulbe) Clark at the age of 19, they spent 60 years creating a beautiful life together. He cherished the time spent with his family and friends and always looked forward to his annual hunting trips.

In addition to his wife Gloria; Jim is survived by children: Edward (Debbie) Clark, Timothy Clark, Daniel (Dawn) Clark, Jennifer (David) Brown, and Peter (Alleyne) Clark; his grandchildren whom he adored: Kim (Greg) Seigfred, Marie Clark (Matt Rooker), Jaclyn (Ernie) Thurston, Nicole Clark, Madyson Clark (Dan Picklo), Sierra Clark, Michael Clark, Jenna Clark, Allison Clark; great-grandchildren: Hunter and Ella Seigfred, Dillinger and Dane Thurston; his brother, Donald "Duffy" (Colleen) Sweeney; one niece; several nephews; cousins and many great friends. In addition to his parents, Jim was predeceased by his brother, William "Billy" Clark.

Jim touched the lives of so many and will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

"And on the 8th Day, God looked down on his planned paradise and said, "I need a caretaker" so God made a Farmer."

Calling hours will be held Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022 from 2 to 4 p.m. at Half Acre Church, 1768 W. Genesee Street Rd., Auburn. A memorial service to celebrate Jim's life will immediately follow at 4 p.m. at the church. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to The Matthew House, Hospice of the Finger Lakes or the Aurelius Fire Dept.

To offer condolences to the family please visit whitechapelfh.com.