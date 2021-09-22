 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
James E. Kinney

James E. Kinney

{{featured_button_text}}
James E. Kinney

James E. Kinney

Sept. 23, 1941 - Jan. 19, 2021

ORLANDO, FL — James E. Kinney, 79, of Orlando, Florida, passed away on Jan. 21, 2021 due to complications from COVID.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Mary's Church at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021. Interment to follow at St. Joseph's Cemetery, Fleming.

Live streaming is available at St. Mary's YouTube channel which can be found on the website www.stmaryauburn.org.

Full obituary can be found at: https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/winter-park-fl/james-kinney-10014562.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: The future of extracurricular activities

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News