James E. O'Connor

PORT BYRON - James E. O'Connor, 87, of 745 Carner Road, Port Byron, NY (Town of Montezuma) passed away Wednesday January 13, 2021 peacefully at home.

A United States Marine Corps Veteran of the Korean War, Jim had retired from Mercy Health & Rehabilitation Center and also had retired from farming. He was born in Ossining the son of John and Mary Cahallan O'Connor, and had resided here since childhood.

A devoted member of Holy Family Parish, and attended Holy Family school.

He was proud of his Irish heritage, a passionate volunteer for the maintenance of the State Street Cemetery. Most of all he loved his family, and all gatherings.

Surviving are his children Terrance J (Loretta) O'Connor, Port Byron, Karen (Steve) Peterson, Pine Island, FL, Bridget O'Connor-Yarmen (Hank), North Syracuse, Brian (Jill) O'Connor, Stoughton, MA, Brendan (Diana) O'Connor, Cheyenne, WY; daughters-in-law Laurie O'Connor, Cayuga, Valorie O'Connor, Cato; Twenty-eight grandchildren; twenty-six great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews and cousins. He was predeceased by his wife Virginia B. O'Connor their two sons Patrick and John, his sister Alice "Peggy" Indelicato and brother Robert O'Connor.