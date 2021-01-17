James E. O'Connor
PORT BYRON - James E. O'Connor, 87, of 745 Carner Road, Port Byron, NY (Town of Montezuma) passed away Wednesday January 13, 2021 peacefully at home.
A United States Marine Corps Veteran of the Korean War, Jim had retired from Mercy Health & Rehabilitation Center and also had retired from farming. He was born in Ossining the son of John and Mary Cahallan O'Connor, and had resided here since childhood.
A devoted member of Holy Family Parish, and attended Holy Family school.
He was proud of his Irish heritage, a passionate volunteer for the maintenance of the State Street Cemetery. Most of all he loved his family, and all gatherings.
Surviving are his children Terrance J (Loretta) O'Connor, Port Byron, Karen (Steve) Peterson, Pine Island, FL, Bridget O'Connor-Yarmen (Hank), North Syracuse, Brian (Jill) O'Connor, Stoughton, MA, Brendan (Diana) O'Connor, Cheyenne, WY; daughters-in-law Laurie O'Connor, Cayuga, Valorie O'Connor, Cato; Twenty-eight grandchildren; twenty-six great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews and cousins. He was predeceased by his wife Virginia B. O'Connor their two sons Patrick and John, his sister Alice "Peggy" Indelicato and brother Robert O'Connor.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, January 21, 2021 at Holy Family Church, Auburn NY. Interment will follow in St. Joseph's Cemetery. The family will greet friends from 10 to 10:30 a.m. prior to Mass.
The funeral mass may be viewed on Finger Lakes Live Streaming.com. Memorials may be remembered to Holy Family Church, 85 North Street Auburn NY. Farrell's Funeral Service, Inc., 84 South Street, Auburn NY.
Arrangements by Farrell's Funeral Service, Inc., 84 South Street, Auburn, New York.