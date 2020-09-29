× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

James Earl Johnson

AUBURN — James Earl Johnson, 68, of Auburn, passed away on Friday, Sept. 25, 2020 at home with his family by his side. He was the son of the late Moses Lowlittle Williams Helms.

He is survived by significant other: Rhonda Johnson; Children: Lawanda Harris, James II Johnson (Brittany), Jrakkar White, Joshua Williams (Angela), John McNeil (Chelsea), Brian Burns (Susan); seven Sisters: Gloria Williams, Brenda McNeil (Tommy), Anna Hickman (David), Wanda Himmelstein (Noel), Sandra Gibbs (Jody), Val Helms (Joe), India Helms; two Brothers: Arthur Williams (Delores), Steven Helms (Val); Host of Nieces and Nephews; Uncles: James W. "Frank" Johnson and Lang Johnson; 12 Grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, James was predeceased by his sister Mary Jean Johnson.

Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020 at Brew Funeral Home, 48 South St., Auburn with a private homegoing service to follow. Burial will be at Fort Hill Cemetery, Auburn.