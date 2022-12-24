 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
James Edward Bellnier

July 14, 1959 - Dec. 9, 2022

SPRING HILL, FL — James Edward Bellnier, of Spring Hill, FL, passed away Dec. 9, 2022 at his residence. He was born in Auburn, NY and was a veteran of the United States Air Force.

Survivors include mother, Kathryn Bellnier; son, Matthew Bellnier; daughter, Jacqueline Pula; brother, Dennis Bellnier; sister, Kris Bellnier; and two grandchildren.

Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022 at St. Theresa Catholic Church in Spring Hill with Father Ed Reiter, celebrant.

