James Edwin Hutson

Oct. 31, 1942 - May 14, 2022

AUBURN — James Edwin Hutson passed away on Saturday, May 14, 2022 at home surrounded by his family after a two-year illness.

Born in Auburn he was the son of the late Lewis and Cecilia (Poole) Hutson. Jim took great pride in taking care of his lawn and spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. He loved to read and could be found once a week looking for new books at Seymour Library. A graduate of Mount Carmel.

He served in the Army and was stationed in Germany. He went to work for Sears Roebuck and Company where he met his wife of 52 years Elaine. Married in April of 1968, he had four children, six grandchildren and one great-grandchild. Jim made his career at NYNEX and worked there for over 30 years retiring from Verizon.

Jim was predeceased by his wife, Elaine in 2020, his parents and his sister, Sandra Cecchini. He is survived by his daughters: Jennifer (Chris) Tortora, Teresa (Ed) Fabrize, Sarah (Morris) Houghton; his son, Luke Hutson; six grandchildren: Nicholas (Emily) Tortora, Meghan Tortora, Brienna Fabrize, Zachary Fabrize, Morris Houghton IV and Maxwell Houghton; a great-grandchild, Amiyah (Tortora) Joss; sisters: Diane Hutson, Marylou (Ted) Hrycko and Jill (Bob) DelloStritto; brothers-in-law: Bernie Cecchini and David (Betty) Glanville; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held for family and friends in Sacred Heart Church at 10:30 a.m. Friday, May, 20, 2022. Visitation will be held prior from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the church. Burial will be in Soule Cemetery at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Jim's name to the Finger Lakes SPCA or Helping Hounds Rescue in Syracuse.

Arrangements are with White Chapel Funeral Home, Inc. To offer condolences to the family, please visit whitechapelfh.com.