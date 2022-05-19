James Edwin Hutson
Oct. 31, 1942 - May 14, 2022
AUBURN - A Mass of Christian burial will be held for family and friends in Sacred Heart Church at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, May 20, 2022. Visitation will be held prior from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the church. Burial will be in Soule Cemetery at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Jim's name to the Finger Lakes SPCA or Helping Hounds Rescue in Syracuse.
Arrangements are with White Chapel Funeral Home, Inc. To offer condolences to the family, please visit whitechapelfh.com.