James F. Fouts

June 29, 1938 - April 6, 2021

MORAVIA — James F. Fouts, 82, of Moravia, passed away peacefully on April 6, 2021 at Crouse Hospital. Mr. Fouts was born in Cortland, NY on June 29, 1938 to the late Floyd and Amelia (Rieck) Fouts.

Mr. Fouts owned farms in New York and Iowa and was proud to be a farmer his entire life. He served as Elder and President at Redeemer Lutheran Church. In his leisure he restored numerous antique tractors which he drove with great pride in tractor rides across New York, as a member of Old Time Farmers Club, and Iowa, South Dakota, and Nebraska as a member of the Tri State Old Iron Tractor Club even serving periodically on the Board of Directors.

James is survived by his loving wife of nearly 60 years, Brenda Fouts; his daughter, Sharon (Randy) Strough; his sons: Kevin (Jose Fernandez) Fouts, Dean (Diohn) Fouts, Keith (Erica) Fouts and Michael (Beverly) Fouts; his grandchildren: Kelsi, Cody, Colton, Amelia, Melanie, Pauline, Kerah and Daniel; his siblings: Beverly (Rev. Howard Fabricius) and Robert (Sharon) Fouts; along with several nieces and nephews.