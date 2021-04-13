James F. Fouts
June 29, 1938 - April 6, 2021
MORAVIA — James F. Fouts, 82, of Moravia, passed away peacefully on April 6, 2021 at Crouse Hospital. Mr. Fouts was born in Cortland, NY on June 29, 1938 to the late Floyd and Amelia (Rieck) Fouts.
Mr. Fouts owned farms in New York and Iowa and was proud to be a farmer his entire life. He served as Elder and President at Redeemer Lutheran Church. In his leisure he restored numerous antique tractors which he drove with great pride in tractor rides across New York, as a member of Old Time Farmers Club, and Iowa, South Dakota, and Nebraska as a member of the Tri State Old Iron Tractor Club even serving periodically on the Board of Directors.
James is survived by his loving wife of nearly 60 years, Brenda Fouts; his daughter, Sharon (Randy) Strough; his sons: Kevin (Jose Fernandez) Fouts, Dean (Diohn) Fouts, Keith (Erica) Fouts and Michael (Beverly) Fouts; his grandchildren: Kelsi, Cody, Colton, Amelia, Melanie, Pauline, Kerah and Daniel; his siblings: Beverly (Rev. Howard Fabricius) and Robert (Sharon) Fouts; along with several nieces and nephews.
Calling hours will be held on Friday, April 16, 2021 from 4 to 8 p.m. at White Chapel Funeral Home Inc., 197 South St., Auburn. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, April 17, 2021 at 10 a.m. at the Redeemer Lutheran Church, 10 Prospect St., Auburn. Interment will follow in McLean Cemetery, McLean NY.
Contributions in memory of James may be made to the Redeemer Lutheran Church, Auburn. Condolences may be offered to the family at whitechapelfh.com. COVID guidelines will be in place throughout.