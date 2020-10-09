James F. Gillooly

Dec. 1, 1930 - Oct. 4, 2020

AUBURN — James F. Gillooly born Dec. 1, 1930 in Auburn, NY. Jim was the son of the late William and Sarah Gillooly.

Jim was a proud veteran of the United States Marine Corps during WWII. Following his military service Jim began a dual career working at Waites in Auburn, NY and with the Auburn, NY Fire Department, a career which would span 25 years.

After Jim's retirement from the fire department he continued his shared love of home design and decorating in business with his twin sister, Rita until they both retired in 1989.

Jim was predeceased by his parents, brothers: William Gillooly, Thomas Gillooly, Michael Gillooly, all of Auburn, NY and sisters: Helen Gillooly and Mary Gillooly of Florida. He is survived by his twin sister, Rita Lewis, of Auburn, NY, his beloved partner of more than 40 years, Robert Portorsnok, of Deltona, FL, his son, Kevin Gillooly; sisters-in-law; many nieces; nephews; great and great-great neices and nephews.

A Memorial Service will be held in Auburn, NY at a future date.