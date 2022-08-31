James F. O'Neill

March 9, 1955 - Aug. 29, 2022

AUBURN — James F. O'Neill, 67, of Auburn, passed away unexpectedly on Aug. 29, 2022. Born in Auburn, NY on March 9, 1955, James was the son of the late Thomas and Nancy (Gunsalus) O'Neill.

He was employed by the Auburn City School District as a Senior Custodian for over 30 years, retiring in 2015. James was a passionate volunteer with Mission of Miracles and Habitat for Humanity, having traveled to El Salvador to assist. He was also a volunteer with the Seward House Museum and St. James Episcopal Church in Skaneateles and was very knowledgeable about Civil War history.

James is survived by his wife of 42 years, Mary O'Neill; his daughter, Megan (Benjamin) Gable; his son, Patrick O'Neill; his sister, Kathy (John) Dote; his brother, Kevin (Ruth) O'Neill; and his twin brother, David (Helen) O'Neill; his granddaughter, Shayla Gable; along with many nieces, nephews, cousins and close friends.

Calling hours for James will be held on Friday, Sept. 2, 2022 from 2 to 4 p.m. in White Chapel Funeral Home, Inc., 197 South St., Auburn. A memorial service will follow at 4 p.m.

Donations in memory of James may be made to the Seward House Museum in Auburn, NY by visiting sewardhouse.org. To offer condolences, please visit whitechapelfh.com.