James F. Smith

Dec. 31, 1949 - Feb. 22, 2023

SENNETT - James F. Smith, 73, of Sennett, passed away Wednesday, February 22, 2023, at Upstate University Hospital surrounded by his loving family. Born December 31, 1949, in Auburn to the late Thomas and Ruth Smith.

He was a graduate of Skaneateles High School and worked for the Town of Sennett Highway Department for almost 30 years. He was the President of the Cayuga County Town Highway Superintendents Association, the New York State Association of Town Superintendents, along with President of the Syracuse Microd Club.

Besides his parents he was also predeceased by his wife and soul mate of 30 years, Nancy Updike Smith, and his loving daughter, Crystal Smith.

He is survived by his brother, Richard Smith; sons James (Kari) Smith and Thomas (Ireland) Smith; daughter, Stephanie (Cory Freebern) Smith; and several grandchildren who adored him greatly. He also left behind his little sidekick and loving dog, Bud.

Family and friends are invited to a Celebration of Life on Wednesday March 8, 2023 from 4:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m. at the Sennett Fire Department located at 3526 Franklin Street Rd., Auburn, NY 13021. Food and refreshments available.

Jim was compassionate about his town and his love of racing.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Town of Sennett Fire Department and the Syracuse Microd Club where his grandchildren will continue a family tradition of racing.

To send condolences, visit robertdgrayfuneralhome.com.