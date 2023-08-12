James G. Cuddy

May 20, 1928 - Aug. 10, 2023

AUBURN — James George (Jim) Cuddy, 95, died peacefully on Aug. 10, 2023 at Auburn Community Hospital. He was born in Auburn, NY on May 20, 1928 and spent nearly his entire life living in Auburn. He was the son of George and Florence (Young) Cuddy. He graduated from Holy Family High School in 1946 and Niagara University in 1950.

He served as an active duty Army Officer in Germany for two years. Following seven years of Reserve duty, he was honorably discharged as a captain.

Jim graduated from Georgetown University Law School in 1955. He practiced law in Auburn, beginning at the law firm of Michaels & Port (which later became Michaels, Port & Cuddy). He worked in Cayuga County with various lawyers, including his longtime partners Mike Durgala and Dick Timian, for over 40 years. He acted as counsel for several local towns and authorities. He was also a part-time City Court Judge for 28 years. He was active in local Democratic politics for his entire career, including serving on the Auburn City Council.

Jim was a member of Holy Family Church for decades, and then became a member of Sacred Heart Church in 1989. He was a lifelong member of the Auburn Knights of Columbus, the Auburn Elks Lodge, the W. Mynderse Rice Post of the American Legion, and the Ancient Order of Hibernians. He served on various civic boards, including Matthew House and the Boyle Center.

He is survived by his loving wife of 67 years, Laila Curtin Cuddy; children: Ann (John) Roda, of Lancaster, PA, Martha (Paul) Van Cleve, of Pasadena, MD, Kathleen (Robert) Herron, of Portland, CT, Clare (Mark) Bulmer, of Southampton, NJ, James J. (Suzanne) Cuddy, of Cicero, NY, and Molly (Michael) Thompson, of Mt. Laurel, NJ; he is also survived by two of his sisters: Ellen (Robert) Loretan, of Sarasota, FL and Mary (Simon, deceased) St. Laurent, of Ithaca, NY. He was predeceased by his sisters: Nan (Jack) Costello, of Auburn and Maura (Bill) Kehoe, of Rochester, NY.

Jim was the patriarch of a large, close-knit family, including 17 grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.

Jim will be remembered for his devotion to his family, steadfast and practical nature, humility, integrity, wit, and selflessness. He was known for his intellect and prodigious memory. He regarded law as a service profession, and provided legal assistance to so many in the community. He was widely admired as a fair and even-handed judge. He and Laila travelled extensively and spent much time visiting family and friends. In his later years, he had a very good friend and neighbor, Steve Donnelly, who was a great help to him.

The family would like to express its gratitude to the caring staff at Auburn Community Hospital, and its deep appreciation for the dedicated service of the home health aides who have assisted Jim and Laila for the past year.

Calling hours will be held on Friday, August 18, 2023 from 5 to 8 p.m. at Sacred Heart Church, 90 Melrose Road, Auburn. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Sacred Heart Church on Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023 at 10 a.m., followed by interment at St. Joseph's Cemetery.

Donations in his memory may be made to the St. Alphonsus Food Pantry, c/o Sacred Heart Church, 90 Melrose Road, Auburn, NY.

For more information, photos, or to sign the guest book, please visit https://farrellsfuneralserviceinc.com/.