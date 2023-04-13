James G. LaDouce

AUBURN — James G. LaDouce, 75, of Auburn, passed away Thursday, April 6, 2023 at Auburn Community Hospital.

He was a lifelong resident of Auburn, the son of the late Ralph and Emily (Carberry) LaDouce.

Jim, or "Uncle Buck" as he was affectionately known, was employed as a math teacher for the Auburn Enlarged City School District for more than 35 years. He was an avid outdoorsman, enjoyed hunting and fishing and was a longtime member of the Weedsport Rod and Gun Club. Jim also liked riding his motorcycle and had the pleasure of traveling across the U.S. on his bike. Above everything, Jim cherished his family and friends.

Jim is survived by son, George Cosentino; sister, E. Michele (Fred) Pfeifer; as well as: Nicholas Cosentino, Casey Cosentino (Kyle) Dudek, Andrea and Dick Cosentino, Emily Izzo (Steve) Dec; and several relatives and friends.

In addition to his parents, Jim was predeceased by two brothers: Christopher LaDouce and R. Jeffery LaDouce and sister-in-law, Billie LaDouce.

Calling hours for family and friends will be held Sunday, April 16, 2023 from 10 until 11 a.m. with a service to immediately follow at 11 at the Pettigrass Funeral Home, 196 Genesee St., Auburn.