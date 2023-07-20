James Gervaise Duffy

June 20, 1935 - July 14, 2023

CAMILLUS — James Gervaise Duffy, 88, of Camillus, passed away Friday, July 14, 2023 at St. Joseph's Health Hospital, surrounded by his family.

Born and raised in Auburn, he lived his adult life in the Syracuse area. James was a graduate of Holy Family High School, received a Bachelor's degree in English from Le Moyne College, and a Master's degree in Guidance and Counseling from Syracuse University.

He was chairman of the English Department at North High School before his employment with Le Moyne College, where he served for 35 years in the Counseling, Career Planning and Placement, and Institutional Research departments.

A communicant of St. Joseph's Church, James was an active community volunteer. Particularly important to him were his work with the St. Joseph's Food Pantry, the Camillus Youth Hockey Association, and the West Genesee School Board.

He was an avid camper, runner, and cyclist, and his passions included literature, theatre, genealogy, and the New York Mets.

James was predeceased by his parents, James J. Duffy and Mary Bernadine (McQueeney) Duffy; and his sister, Benita Meeds. Surviving are his wife of 61 years, Anne (Brennan) Duffy; his children: Jennifer Duffy, of Peterborough, NH, Monica Mangan (Coleman Smith), of Morristown, NJ, James V. (Jennifer I.), of Denver, CO, and Brian, of Anchorage, AK; his grandchildren: Will Mangan, Olivia Mangan, Brett Mangan, Isabella Eliot, Liam Eliot, Owen Duffy, Kate Duffy, Maggie Duffy, John Duffy, and George Duffy; his great-grandson, Landers Mangan; his beloved McQueeney cousins; and many nieces, nephews, and friends.

Relatives and friends may call Friday, July 21, 2023 from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. at St. Joseph's Church, 5600 W. Genesee St., Camillus. A funeral Mass will immediately follow at the church. James will be laid to rest in St. Francis Xavier Cemetery, Marcellus.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Joseph's Church Food Pantry, 5600 W. Genesee St., Camillus, NY 13031. Share condolences at www.BuranichFH.com.