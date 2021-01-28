James 'Gumpy' E. Kinney
Sept. 23, 1941 - Jan. 19, 2021
ORLANDO, FL — James "Gumpy" E. Kinney, of Orlando, FL, peacefully entered the Kingdom of God on Jan. 19, 2021 at AdventHealth Hospice Inpatient Care Unit, Orlando, FL following a courageous battle with COVID-19. Born Sept. 23, 1941 in Baltimore, MD, "Jimmy" was the eldest of six children to the late Francis and Beatrice Kinney.
Jim graduated from Northwestern High School in Hyattsville, MD and attended the University of Maryland. He was honorably discharged from the United States Coast Guard in 1966. While serving as an ET2 and stationed in Korea, he was "introduced" to his future wife, Mary Jo McAuliffe. After a courtship via love letters, they finally met and married soon after. Together they raised four children, made lifetime friendships, traveled the continental United States, and eventually settled in Mary Jo's hometown of Auburn, NY. With a few angels and the prayers of family and friends, Jim loved and supported Mary Jo during her courageous journey with Alzheimer's disease until her death on Jan. 21, 2008.
Jim received the Sacrament of Initiation and became Roman Catholic with his marriage to Mary Jo. He was committed to the power of prayer and the rosary. Jim was a third-degree member of the Knights of Columbus; sang in church choirs; an usher, lector, and lay Eucharistic minister; active in the Cursillo Movement and men's Bible study; and a volunteer of the Consolation Ministry and Ministry of the Sick. The friendship and fellowship he shared in his church family brought him great joy. Jim was blessed to be able to travel with his siblings, doing tours of Israel and Ireland. During a pilgrimage to the Holy Land Jim was blessed to find love again. He married Maureen Carmody Michael on August 7, 2009 and moved to Maureen's home in Orlando, FL. In their short time together, they thankfully enjoyed travels around the world, from Mount Haleakala to sailing off the coast of Maine and Caribbean cruises to touring museums and national landmarks. They also traveled to support Maureen's dedication to advocating for the National Kidney and Renal Associations.
Jim's brain worked like a calculator with his love of numbers being the foundation for his career in the computer industry. After 30-plus years working for the Cuthbert family at Medent in Auburn, NY and numerous, wonderful memories of family vacations spent in Myrtle Beach with his grandchildren, Jim retired in 2011. Whether sports trivia and statistics, the daily newspaper, a presidential biography, the Bible, or researching his grandchildren's interests, his pursuit of information was boundless. An avid Syracuse basketball, UCF football, and sports fan, Jim jumped at any opportunity to watch a game, especially if his grandchild was participating. Jim also cherished music. Unforgettable is the memory of Jim singing "Ave Maria" acapella at Easter Mass and hearing his voice on Sunday mornings. As an audience member at his grandchildren's school concerts and plays or the Merry Go Round Theatre, Jim shared his grandchildren's musical interests with delight.
Jim was incredibly thankful for his family and proud to be dubbed "Gumpy" by his oldest grandson. He is survived by his wife, Maureen Michael; children: Lucinda (James) Towle, Elisabeth Kinney, Maureen (Scott) Angotti, Michael (Greta Smolnisky) Kinney, Dawn (Art Bergen) Olivardia; grandchildren: Maria Towle, Deborah (Ben) Gray, Daniel (Krysta Rehrig) Angotti, Julia Angotti, Margaret Angotti, Joseph Angotti, Peter Angotti, David Angotti, Malachy Kinney, Myles Kinney, Nina Olivardia, and Gracey Olivardia; great-granddaughter, Karen Gray; nephew, Rob (Kay) Sanders; great-niece and nephew: Kathryn (Simon Fisher) Sanders and Sean Sanders; siblings: Frank (Sallie) Kinney, Alice (Tee Tee) Monar, Chuck (Glenna) Kinney, Douglas Kinney, Patti (Dave) Cottler, Bob May, and Jean (Bill) Micklitsch; cousin, "Queen" Mary Cordelli; adored nieces and nephews; lifetime and cherished friends: Donna and Stosh Mashakas and Bernie and Margie Tomasso.
Jim was predeceased by his wife, Mary Jo McAuliffe Kinney; siblings: Russell Kinney, Jerry Monar, Jean May, Edward "Red" Carmody; cousin, Ray Cordelli.
A Mass of Christian burial will be held at St. Joseph Church, Orlando, FL at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021, the Rev. Benjamin Lehnertz officiating (DignityMemorial.com for virtual Mass). A Catholic Memorial Mass and burial at St. Joseph Cemetery in Fleming, NY will take place at a later date when it's safer to gather.
A heartfelt thank you to family and friends who prayed, loved, and supported Jim and family from afar; the medical team at AdventHealth East and AdventHealth Hospice Inpatient Care; and Rev. Benjamin Lehnertz and St. Joseph's Church who, along with the grace of God, provided comfort and peace as Jim entered into eternal life. In lieu of flowers, the donations can be made in Jim's name to John Paul II Academy, P.O. Box 1318, Auburn, NY where three of his grandsons went to school or The Matthew House of Auburn which he and Mary Jo both supported.