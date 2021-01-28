James 'Gumpy' E. Kinney

Jim graduated from Northwestern High School in Hyattsville, MD and attended the University of Maryland. He was honorably discharged from the United States Coast Guard in 1966. While serving as an ET2 and stationed in Korea, he was "introduced" to his future wife, Mary Jo McAuliffe. After a courtship via love letters, they finally met and married soon after. Together they raised four children, made lifetime friendships, traveled the continental United States, and eventually settled in Mary Jo's hometown of Auburn, NY. With a few angels and the prayers of family and friends, Jim loved and supported Mary Jo during her courageous journey with Alzheimer's disease until her death on Jan. 21, 2008.

Jim received the Sacrament of Initiation and became Roman Catholic with his marriage to Mary Jo. He was committed to the power of prayer and the rosary. Jim was a third-degree member of the Knights of Columbus; sang in church choirs; an usher, lector, and lay Eucharistic minister; active in the Cursillo Movement and men's Bible study; and a volunteer of the Consolation Ministry and Ministry of the Sick. The friendship and fellowship he shared in his church family brought him great joy. Jim was blessed to be able to travel with his siblings, doing tours of Israel and Ireland. During a pilgrimage to the Holy Land Jim was blessed to find love again. He married Maureen Carmody Michael on August 7, 2009 and moved to Maureen's home in Orlando, FL. In their short time together, they thankfully enjoyed travels around the world, from Mount Haleakala to sailing off the coast of Maine and Caribbean cruises to touring museums and national landmarks. They also traveled to support Maureen's dedication to advocating for the National Kidney and Renal Associations.