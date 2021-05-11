James H. Southard

CATO — James H. Southard, 86, passed away Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021. He was born in Auburn, son of the late Homer H. Southard and Iva (Wall) Southard. He was a 1952 graduate of Cato-Meridian School, he then attended Morrisville College. He was employed and retired from Burkes Hardware in Conquest, as a mechanic. After retirement, he helped maintain Cato's local cemeteries for a number of years.

He is predeceased by his wife, Dorothy (Seeley) Southard, and a son, Edward Southard.

Survived by five daughters: Karen Bivens, of TN, Susan Southard, of ME, Jill (Jim) Whitman, of MO, Gail (Jerry) Vosburg, of Hermitage, and Laura Southard, of AZ; son, Tim (Elaine) Southard, of Castile; sister, Doris (John) Bardo, of Baldwinsville; ten grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; and nieces and nephews.

Calling hours will take place Tuesday, May 18, 2021 from 10 to 11:30 a.m. at the Keysor-Dain-Cullinan Funeral Home, Cato with a service at 11 a.m. burial to follow at Marcellus Cemetery. For those wishing to make contributions in Jame's name they may do so to the Ira Fire Department, 12591 NY-176, Cato, NY 13033. www.catoredcreek.com.