James H. Swanson

April 5, 1937 - Nov. 2, 2020

WEEDSPORT — James H. Swanson, 83, of 8952 North Seneca St., Weedsport NY, passed away Monday at the Commons at St. Anthony Street, Auburn, NY

A native of Brooklyn, NY, James was the son of Henry and Alice Sabourin Swanson. He had been a resident of Weedsport for the past 49 years and retired from Weedsport High School with 30 years of service.

Jim enjoyed watching his beloved New York Yankees, bowling, fishing, western movies and most of all helping others. He loved his family and was devoted to his children and grandchildren.

Surviving are his dear wife who he married Nov. 30, 1951, Elsie DeForrest Swanson; their daughter, Karen Taro, of Weedsport; granddaughters: Kayla (John) Badman, of Moravia, Carijo Taro, of Weedsport; great-grandchildren: Annabelle and Olivia Badman, Riley McCarthy; Two brothers: Jerry Swanson, Jordan Norman (Shirley) Swanson, of Auburn; several nieces, nephews.

He was predeceased by a daughter Cherrie Payton and a brother Raymond Swanson, and his parents.