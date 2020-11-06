James H. Swanson
April 5, 1937 - Nov. 2, 2020
WEEDSPORT — James H. Swanson, 83, of 8952 North Seneca St., Weedsport NY, passed away Monday at the Commons at St. Anthony Street, Auburn, NY
A native of Brooklyn, NY, James was the son of Henry and Alice Sabourin Swanson. He had been a resident of Weedsport for the past 49 years and retired from Weedsport High School with 30 years of service.
Jim enjoyed watching his beloved New York Yankees, bowling, fishing, western movies and most of all helping others. He loved his family and was devoted to his children and grandchildren.
Surviving are his dear wife who he married Nov. 30, 1951, Elsie DeForrest Swanson; their daughter, Karen Taro, of Weedsport; granddaughters: Kayla (John) Badman, of Moravia, Carijo Taro, of Weedsport; great-grandchildren: Annabelle and Olivia Badman, Riley McCarthy; Two brothers: Jerry Swanson, Jordan Norman (Shirley) Swanson, of Auburn; several nieces, nephews.
He was predeceased by a daughter Cherrie Payton and a brother Raymond Swanson, and his parents.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Farrell's Funeral Service, Inc., 84 South St., Auburn, NY. Interment will be in Soule Cemetery. A calling hour will be held from noon to 1 p.m. prior to services.
Memorials may be remembered to either St. Jude's Hospital or the Upstate Golisano Children's Hospital.
A face mask is required and full social distancing will be observed.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.