James Herbert 'Herb' Stevenson

Herb worked on NY Central Railroad (1946-1953) both helping family with their railway express and mail duties and was hired, c 1950, as a fill-in operator for Tower Operations (Syracuse Division), responsible for both signaling and switching on their four track line. He then was hired in 1953 by Mobil Oil, then named Socony-Vacuum now ExxonMobil, in Terminal Operations as a truck driver. He rapidly ascended to terminal supervisor working in Weedsport (1953-1963), Geneva (1963-1965), Vestal (1965-1974) and Syracuse (1974-1986). Retiring in 1986. Post retirement he briefly drove school bus in Weedsport and enjoyed, with his wife, volunteering with Auburn SCAT Van driving the elderly and disabled to appointments.

Herb was amazingly consistent in his daily routine; Up early, Bed made, Breakfast 7-8 a.m, Lunch 1-2 p.m., Cocktail hour at 5 p.m., Dinner 7-8 p.m. and Bed before 10 p.m. He thrived on routine and was very organized with his finances and with the maintenance of his homes, landscapes and vehicles. He loved his morning newspaper, crossword puzzles, sudoku, vegetable gardens, TV (news, sports, history, Family Feud, Dr Pol, how-its-made shows, and others), dining out on Friday's, Sunday morning breakfast and cocktail hours. But his biggest passions in life were his family, his family's welfare and genealogical history, WWII history (especially USAAF 457th BG where his brother Sgt. Robert L. Stevenson was assigned and KIA aboard a B17 on February 6, 1945), flying in late '40s (pilot training), everything golf including Tiger Woods, Syracuse Orange sports, Yankees baseball, and Magic basketball. We hope he's still active and enjoying all his loves and passions including his nightly Manhattan/Rob Roy with cherry juice.