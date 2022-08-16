James 'Howie' Campbell

Jan. 18, 1958 - Aug. 11, 2022

AUBURN — James "Howie" Campbell, 64, formerly of Auburn and Ballston Spa, passed away Aug. 11, 2022 in Georgia, where he was currently residing. Born in Rome, NY on Jan. 18, 1958, James was the son of the late Malcolm and Mary (Cowan) Campbell. James endured a lifelong battle with Type I diabetes. He very much enjoyed coffee and loved animals. He was devoted to his mother and helping her in any way he could.

James is survived by his brother, John (Linda) Campbell, of Pegram, TN; his sisters: Elaine Whitfield, of Cortland, NY and Cynthia Whitfield, of Schaghticoke, NY; along with multiple nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, James was predeceased by his sisters, Elizabeth Anne and Mary Elizabeth and his brother, Michael.

A calling hour will be held on Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022 at noon in the White Chapel Funeral Home, Inc., 197 South St., Auburn. A funeral service will be held immediately following calling hour at noon.

Contributions may be made in memory of James to a charity of one's choice.

Condolences may be offered to the family at whitechapelfh.com.