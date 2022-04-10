James J. Aubin

AUBURN - James J. Aubin, 66, of Auburn, died Thursday, March 24, 2022, at Albany Medical Center. Jimmy was born in Poughkeepsie, NY, the son of the late Thomas "Bud" and Louise (Carnicelli) Aubin.

He was a lifelong resident of Auburn. Jimmy, Jimbo, J.A., as he was affectionately called by his co-workers and close friends worked at AuSteel, Julius Craft, T.R.W. and EmCom. He was a family man who always put family first. He adored his wife, children, and his "special" granddaughters. He coached his son's baseball teams from Pony League all the way to Babe Ruth. He never missed a baseball or softball game, and attended all gymnastic meets. He was an avid Miami Dolphins fan. Jimmy marched with the Purple Lancers Drum Corp. for several years.

Music was his true passion, playing in many bands over the years, including Gandalf, Rock Steady, Jimmy and the Jags, the Mixx, and the Fabulous Dinosaurs. Jim was always smiling when he was up on stage, microphone in hand.

Jim is survived by his wife of 43 years, Melanie (Criazzo) Aubin; his son Thomas "TJ" (Kiley) Aubin; his daughter Michelle "Mick" Aubin; and his granddaughters Kayla (Austin Tardibone) Aubin, Alivia, Alexandra and Leah Aubin. He is also survived by his sister Edie (Aubin) Barrette; sister-in-law Dawn (Stoddard) Aubin; sister-in-law Roxanne (Ken) DelFavero all of Auburn; brother-in-law Rocco (Heather) Criazzo of Youngstown, OH; as well as several nieces, nephews, cousins, friends; and his beloved cat Sonny.

He was predeceased by his parents Thomas "Bud" and Louise (Carnicelli) Aubin, his brother Thomas W. Aubin, his in-laws Rocco T. and Donna M. Criazzo, and brother-in-law Henry J. "Buddy" Barrette.

The family will receive friends from 10:00 AM Wednesday, April 13, 2022 in Sacred Heart Church, with funeral services at 11:00 AM.

Contributions may be made in Jim's memory to Matthew House, 43 Metcalf Drive, Auburn, 13021.

Arrangements are by the Plis Funeral Home. To leave a message of condolence go to www.plisfuneralhome.com.