James J. Muldoon

AUBURN - James J. Muldoon, 68, of Auburn, passed away unexpectedly, Wednesday, December 14, 2022.

He was a life resident of Auburn, the son of the late John and Helen Kott Muldoon. Jim graduated from Auburn High School, Class of 1973.

He was a longtime mixologist, specializing in various drinks, but especially his Manhattans and Old Fashioneds, were legendary. Most likely if you had a drink in Auburn, it was concocted by Jim, as he previously tended bar at Curley's, Sunset, Hofbrau, Highland Golf Course and more recently for many years at Balloon's Restaurant.

Jimmy could often be spotted as he was hard to hide, at Dick's Sporting Goods, where he patrolled the golf department as their lead salesman. Jim was an excellent golfer, recording several hole-in-one's at Highland Park Golf Course. He also was an avid New York Mets and Jets sports fan. Jim was a member of the Utopia Club and Hibernian's for numerous years, probably since birth. Jim's quick wit, infectious smile and charismatic ways will forever be remembered in the hearts of those that he touched.

He is survived by his loving children, son, Ryan (Samantha) Muldoon; daughter, Kristin (Nick) Muldoon Newert; a granddaughter, Julia; two sisters, his twin, Mary Anne "Mimi" and Catherine (Paul) Bush; and longtime companion, Joyce McMurray; as well as special nephew, Todd Cottrell; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

In addition to his parents, Jim was also predeceased by his sister, Joanne (Tom) Calescibetta, and brothers-in-law Stephen Brooks and Milt White.

Calling hours are this Tuesday, December 20, 2022 from 3:00 to 6:00 p.m., with services to immediately follow at 6:00 p.m. all in the Pettigrass Funeral Home, 196 Genesee St., Auburn.

In lieu of flowers, please consider any donations made in Jim's memory to Matthew House, 43 Metcalf Dr., Auburn, NY 13021.