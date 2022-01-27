James 'Jim' Gardiner Wills III

AUBURN — James "Jim" Gardiner Wills III, of Auburn, NY, passed away peacefully in his sleep on Jan. 25, 2022 aged 92 years.

Jim was a lifelong resident of Auburn and an active member of the local community for many years as a local business owner, a pack and troop leader for the Boy Scouts of America for over 20 years, and served several terms on the Auburn school board. He was a graduate of Auburn High School and the Rochester Institute of Technology and was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force.

His passion was his work as a printer. He worked as a typesetter for several newspapers, teaching printing at Onondaga County BOCES and Elmira Correctional Facility, and associated with his many years with the Economy Print Shop in Auburn.

Jim was an active member of the former Calvary Presbyterian Church and St. Luke's United Church of Christ.

He is survived by his loving wife of 68 years, Julia (Cutt) Wills; his brother, Edward (Linda) Wills, of Auburn; his four children: Victoria (Joel) Meyers, of Auburn, Gary Wills, of Auburn, Todd (Toni) Wills, of Calif., Kirk (Becky) Wills, of Fla.; grandchildren: Jeffrey (Tara), of Clifford, GA, Hayden, Ryan, and Gavin Wills, of Fla., Gigi (Kelly) Meyers, of Syracuse and great-grandchildren: Brooke and Sydney Clifford, of Georgia, Peyton and Teagan Meyers, of Syracuse; and his nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his mother and father, James G Wills II and Mildred (Schwingel) Wills, and his sisters, Joanne Dougherty and Mary Jane Muldoon.

In light of the current staffing shortages and Covid restrictions, Jim's children would like to acknowledge the compassionate care given by the staff at The Commons. They are truly Earth Angels.

At Jim's request, there will be no calling hours or service.

To offer condolences to the family, please visit whitechapelfh.com.