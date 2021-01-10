James 'Jim' Monroe Courtney

AUBURN - James "Jim" Monroe Courtney, 69, formerly of Lisbon, OH and Auburn, NY, passed away peacefully in South Carolina on Thursday, January 7, 2021 following a strong and courageous battle.

There are no services at this time due to the COVID Pandemic. A future memorial service will be held at the Auburn United Methodist Church in Auburn when COVID restrictions are lifted.

Contributions in Jim's memory may be made to the Auburn YMCA, 27 William St., Auburn, NY 13021, Lisbon Alumni Association, PO Box 421, Libson, OH 44432 or to a Hospice Care Facility of choice.

Langham Funeral Home, LLC of Auburn, NY is assisting the family with future services.