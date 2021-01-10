 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
James 'Jim' Monroe Courtney

James 'Jim' Monroe Courtney

{{featured_button_text}}
James "Jim" Monroe Courtney

James 'Jim' Monroe Courtney

AUBURN - James "Jim" Monroe Courtney, 69, formerly of Lisbon, OH and Auburn, NY, passed away peacefully in South Carolina on Thursday, January 7, 2021 following a strong and courageous battle.

There are no services at this time due to the COVID Pandemic. A future memorial service will be held at the Auburn United Methodist Church in Auburn when COVID restrictions are lifted.

Contributions in Jim's memory may be made to the Auburn YMCA, 27 William St., Auburn, NY 13021, Lisbon Alumni Association, PO Box 421, Libson, OH 44432 or to a Hospice Care Facility of choice.

If you so wish, please leave a condolence or a story of Jim for the family at www.Langhamfuneralhomellc.com. Langham Funeral Home, LLC of Auburn, NY is assisting the family with future services.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

How Florida is failing vulnerable seniors with Covid-19 vaccine rollout

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News