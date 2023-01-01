James 'Jimmy' Stewart

May 31, 1927 - Dec. 27, 2022

AUBURN - James "Jimmy" Stewart, 95, of Auburn, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022 at home with family by his side.

Jim was born May 31, 1927, the son of the late James and Irene Stewart, of Marcellus. He graduated from Marcellus High School and was retired from New York State Electric and Gas Company in Auburn.

Jim was an avid gardener and also enjoyed participating in local softball, basketball, and bowling leagues for many years. He also enjoyed being a member and volunteer at the Auburn YMCA.

Jim and his late wife Charlotte loved to travel and were proud of their accomplished goal of visiting all 50 states. Jim had many fond memories of cruises taken with Charlotte's brother Leonard and his wife Mary.

Jim is survived by sons James L. of Anchorage, AK, and Richard (Susan) of Auburn; three grandchildren, Sandy, Jeffrey of Anchorage, and Brandon(Elizabeth), of Auburn; great-grandson, Keyaun, of Anchorage; and great-granddaughters Lily and Quinnlynn of Auburn; his sister, Kathleen Reagan, of Marcellus; also sister-in-law, Marge Hunt of Marcellus; and brother-in-law, Leonard Annable, of Camillus; and several nieces and nephews.

Jim was predeceased by sisters Winifred Kelly and Jeanette Becerra; and beloved daughter in-law, Jennifer of AK.

At the request of family a private graveside service will take place.

Memorial donations in Jimmy's name may be made to the Sennett Fire Department, 3526 Franklin Street Rd., Auburn, NY 13021.

