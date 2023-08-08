James Joseph Hogan

1927 - 2023

AUBURN — James Joseph Hogan, devoted husband, father, grandfather, uncle, friend, and devoted Catholic, entered eternal rest at the age of 95 on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023 at his home surrounded by his loving family. Born in 1927 on the Hogan Family farm in Hudson Falls, NY, Jim was the sixth of 13 children of the late John J. and Catherine (Cruickshank) Hogan.

Jim graduated from Hudson Falls High School and Siena College with a degree in Electrical Engineering.

He was a WWII veteran who served in the United States Army stationed in Japan. Upon returning from Japan and finishing his degree, Jim married his high school sweetheart, Joan "Jo" Burke, his beloved wife of 72 years.

After college, Jim went to work for General Electric and together the family moved from Hudson Falls, NY to Gainesville, FL where their family continued to grow. Eventually moving to Auburn, NY, they laid down roots and he began his career as an entrepreneur. He was the proprietor of Hogan's Hometown Market and Liquor Store as well as many real estate endeavors.

Jim, admired and loved by all, was affectionately coined "Nails" by his father, because he was known for his incredible strength, fearlessness, discipline, wit and fortitude, yet always with a song in his heart. Never a problem he couldn't solve or something he couldn't fix, Jim was the definition of industrious, intelligent, caring and generous. Giving in quiet ways, he believed if your day didn't include time spent helping others, you've wasted it. His faith and love for his family, above all else, will continue to inspire those who had the privilege to know him. His memory will be forever treasured.

Survived by his loving wife, who was his constant companion; together they raised 12 children: Kevin (Terri), Matt (Debbie), Ann (Brian) Miller, Dan (Vicki), LP (Terry), Tom (Paula), Mary (Mark) Driscoll, Ruth (David) Groten, John (Sue), Charlie (Kim), Bob (Dawn) and Joanie (Tim) O'Toole. In addition, Jim had 43 grandchildren; and 36 great-grandchildren all of whom he cherished and adored. Jim is also survived by his brothers: Roger Hogan, Robert Hogan; and sisters-in-law: Betty Hogan, Darlene Hogan; and dozens of beloved nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his favorite daughter, Ann and grandson, Jimmy, as well as siblings: Dalton (Marie) Hogan, Catherine Delaney, Christian (Joseph) McCaffrey, Jean (Charles) Ryan, Francis (Ruth) Hogan, John (Jeanne) Hogan, Richard Hogan, Leonard Hogan, Maxwell Patrick (Cathy) Hogan, Judith Hogan, and sisters-in-law: Margaret Hogan and Colleen Hogan.

The family would like to thank all of Jim's caregivers over the last few years, especially our mother and sister, Mary for their unwavering care and compassion making his last years, months and days more comfortable and filled with love.

Friends are invited to visit the family from 4 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023 at St. Alphonsus Church. A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023 in St. Alphonsus Church.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the St. Alphonsus Food Pantry, 90 Melrose St., Auburn, NY 13021 or Matthew House, 43 Metcalf Dr., Auburn, NY 13021 for his devotion to feeding the poor or Matthew House for care of the sick and dying.

