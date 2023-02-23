James Joseph Roshick

March 12, 1941 – February 19, 2023

James Roshick passed away at Crouse Hospital on February 19, 2023. Born in Auburn, NY, he was the husband/partner of Barbara Kotzer for over 40 years.

He is survived by a step daughter, Lori (David) Jennis of Tampa; his sister, Kathleen Yorkey of Auburn; niece, Robin (Dave) Mattes of Argyle; nephews: Shawn (Cindy) Yorkey of Baldwinsville and Chris (Kelly) Yorkey of Union Springs, along with step-grandchildren: Natasha and Jackson Jennis. He is also survived by several cousins in addition to special brothers-in-law, sister-in-law and nieces and nephews who were like family to him.

He was predeceased by his son, Eric Roschick, parents: Joseph Roshick and Helen Nowak Roshick Senick, his brother-in-law, William Yorkey and nephew, Brian Yorkey.

Jim was a graduate of Mt. Carmel High School, Auburn Community College, LaSalle University and Syracuse University. He was also in the Carmelite Seminary for four years. After graduating from Syracuse University he worked as a counselor with the NYS Correctional Department. He relocated to Florida where he was Director of the SHARE Drug & Alcohol Rehabilitation Program in Hollywood, Florida. He had a strong desire to return to the Finger Lakes area and continued working for the Department of Corrections until his retirement.

Jim was an active sportsman who played basketball in high school and college. He also enjoyed playing golf, baseball and especially following Syracuse University and Buffalo Bills games. He enjoyed traveling through many state, Canada and Europe (especially taking the Roads less traveled). On one occasion he had the opportunity to give a presentation on drugs and alcohol in Warsaw, Poland which led to going to Rome, Italy and meeting Pope John Paul II. Above all, he had a deep fondness of his family, friends, Catholic faith and Polish heritage. He will be sadly missed by those who had the pleasure of knowing him.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 11 A.M. Saturday in St. Hyacinth's Church. Burial will be in St. Joseph's Cemetery. Friends may call Saturday from 10 to 11 A.M. at the church prior to the services. Contributions may be made in Jim's memory to St. Hyacinth's Church. Arrangements are by the Plis Funeral Home.

