James Kenneth 'Ken' Walker

Far beyond the reach of trouble there is an island where I go. Framed by a majestic river free of any worldly woe. A place where peace rules every moment and Dame Nature is a friend. Nurturing body and spirit, helping me to comprehend. Days are blessed on my island and after each one is thru; Sleep is filled with dreams of heaven; Until morning breaks anew. Never do I tire of this paradise God gave to me. For there's happy satisfaction in each thing I do and see. So, I sojourn; When I am weary to this place so far apart; Faith is renewed when I visit; The dear island of my heart.