Mar. 3, 1951 - Aug. 21, 2023

BELL STREET - James L. Chayka, 72 of Bell Street, Weedsport, passed away Monday, August 21, 2023 at his home. Born March 3, 1951 in Fort Wayne, IN, he was the son of the late Frank J. and Betty Stump Chayka.

James ("Larry") was a graduate of Weedsport High School, worked at Sylvania in Seneca Falls and retired as an electrical engineer from ICM Controls in Cicero.

James was extraordinarily devoted to his family, who cherished him for his quiet strength and thoughtfulness. He approached life with a soulful and skillful practicality, which he so often used to help others. He loved cooking, reading, spending time in nature, playing and watching sports, and relaxing with a drink and cat on his lap.

He is survived by two sons, Jim Chayka (Laura Barron) of CA and Doug Chayka (Nicola Behrmann) of Germany; three brothers, Paul Chayka (Marguerite) of CT, Marty Chayka (Suzy) of CA and David Chayka (Cindy) of Syracuse; three sisters, Mary Beth Gross (Francis) of Weedsport, Becky Barrett of CT and Claire Fischer (Jim) of Canandaigua; three grandchildren, Levi, Emil and Emmett; longtime companion Penny Williams of Weedsport; as well as several nieces and nephews.

Per James' request, there are no services. Arrangements are with White Chapel Funeral Home, 2719 Erie Drive, Weedsport.

To offer condolences, please visit http://www.whitechapelfh.com.