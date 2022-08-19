James L. Johnson

Sept. 28, 1939 - Aug. 16, 2022

AUBURN — James L. Johnson, 82, of Auburn, went home to be with the Lord on Aug. 16, 2022. He was born on Sept. 28, 1939 in Sanford, FL to the late Gladys M. Johnson.

James worked at Tessy Plastics Corp. until he found his passion volunteering at the Salvation Army where he later became a member.

He is survived by his daughter, Ophelia Smith; sons: James Riley and Andrew Reily; stepchildren: Bennie F. Taylor and his wife, Connie and Maryanne Oliver; grandchildren: Scott Pitts, Sentroid Smith, Roshawon Donley and Charlene Bell; step-grandchildren: Shania Taylor King, Jessica Taylor, Bennie Taylor, Jr., Daiqian Taylor; 12 great-grandchildren; 21 step-great-grandchildren; cousin, Juanita and Michael Norris; nephew Frederick.

In addition to his mother, James was predeceased by his grandmother Val Johnson and sister Elanor.

There will be visitation from 10 a.m. to noon today, Friday, Aug. 19, 2022 at Brew Funeral Home, 48 South St., Auburn. Burial will be at Fort Hill Cemetery, Auburn.