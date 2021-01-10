James L. Smithler

Dec. 24, 1934 - Jan. 8, 2021

CATO - James L. Smithler, 86, of Cato, passed away Friday, January 8, 2021, at The Commons on St. Anthony, Auburn. Mr. Smithler was born to the late Lyle and Mary Kennedy Smithler on December 24, 1934 in Cato, NY on the family farm, where he continued to reside and raise his own family.

James had an excavating business for many years and was a tractor trailer driver for Page Trucking. For over twenty years, James was a Councilman for the Town of Cato. He was a hardworking, dedicated farmer, for his family farm Smithler Farms.

James is survived by his loving wife of 68 years, Joan Weston Smithler; their children Kenneth, Melinda, Allen, Lisa, David, Morris, Ronald and Ray; his brother, John Smithler; 22 grandchildren; 23 great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, James was predeceased by his son James F. Smithler; brother, Carl Robert Smithler and his sister Marilyn Warner.

Donations may be made to Alzheimer's Association of CNY or American Heart Association. Private services will be held for the family at a later date.

Arrangements are with White Chapel Funeral Home, Weedsport. to leave condolences for the family please visit wwwhitechapelfh.com