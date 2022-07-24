James Lawerence Maloney

AUBURN — James Lawerence Maloney passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, July 19, 2022 in his apartment in Auburn, NY.

Jim was a retired construction, carpenter and drywall worker who enjoyed watching sports and cheering for the New York Giants, Philadelphia 76ers and Philadelphia Phillies.

Jim was born in Glens Falls, NY but lived most of life in the suburbs of Philadelphia. Jim was an active member of AA since he quit drinking 30 years ago, which his son was very proud and grateful for him doing.

Jim loved drinking lots of coffee black. Jim had a B.A. in history from Kent State and enjoyed watching the History Channel and discussing topics from WWII and decades of the '60s, '70s, '80s.

Survivors are Jim's brother Albert T. Maloney, Jr. his wife, Mary Maloney (deceased); his sister, Mary Glauberman; and his son, Andrew Maloney; his daughter by marriage, Jen Mcfarland, who had his grandchildren: Tyler Mcfarland, Tommy Boccuto, Vincent Boccuto and Stacey Boccuto, he is also survived by his nephews: Thomas Glauberman, Jr. and Robert Maloney; his nieces: Jennifer Maloney Krafft and Margaret Glauberman. His parents Al and Mary and Tom, Sr. Glauberman all predeceased him.

A calling hour for family and friends will be held this Monday evening, July 25, 2022 from 5 until 6 p.m. with a prayer service to immediately follow at 6 p.m., all inside of the Pettigrass Funeral Home, 196 Genesee St., Auburn.