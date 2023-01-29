James Lawrence Ormiston

May 10, 1938 - Dec. 21, 2022

VENICE CENTER - James Lawrence Ormiston, 84, died in his Venice Center home on December 21, 2022 after a month in the care of Hospice of the Finger Lakes. He was born on May 10, 1938 in Watertown, NY. His father was Lawrence Robert Ormiston, a respected lawyer and Councilman and his mother Mary (Juby) Ormiston, taught in elementary schools in the area.

He graduated from Watertown High in 1956 where he was Honorary Mayor of the City for a day, ran cross country, developed his interest in public speaking, and met fellow flautist Mary Ellen Wiley in the band room of WHS. After graduation he went west to Provo, UT to attend Brigham Young University, returning to take classes at Syracuse University through University College and working part time as an assistant in a research project on animal behavior. He and Mary Ellen married September 13, 1958 in Littleton, NH.

He was known as "The Beard" in the early sixties while bartending at The Grill, a social hub of Union Springs on Cayuga Lake. He worked a variety of jobs before achieving his ambition to run a kennel and breed and show purebreds. He traveled the eastern United State dog show circuit winning four Best in Show awards and over fifty Best of Breed with Irish Wolfhounds, Scottish Deerhounds, Doberman Pinschers, Border Terriers, Basenjis and a Welsh Corgi, most memorably with Irish Wolfhound Seven Hawks Dink Stover, his finest dog. He loved those travel weekends with a show dog in the big Suburban and mingling with other breeders and friends; however, running a busy kennel allowed him to be a stay-at-home dad. When his showing career was over he judged the occasional local Sanction Match.

Later in life he took a keen interest in public affairs, was active as a Conservative Party Committeeman and served for several years on the Ethics Committee of Cayuga County. Until his death he was fully engaged with current events and also kept up with the exploits of his two schools Syracuse and BYU on the football field and the basketball court.

His parents, and a brother, Joseph died before him. He is survived by his wife of 64 years; his sons Lawrence Robert "Jamie" Ormiston and Thomas Wiley Ormiston and his wife Paige (Junker) of Norfolk, VA; grandsons Thomas Malcolm and Henry Campbell; his brother, John (Lucyann), Rochester; and sisters Alice Best (Tom), Las Vegas, Kate Boldon (Bill), Fredericksburg, VA, Maryellen Fitzgerald (John), Savannah, GA; sister-in-law, Suzanne Calkins Wiley, Carthage, NY; and many nieces, nephews, grand-nieces and grand-nephews.

A service of remembrance will be held at the United Ministry of Aurora, NY at a later date.

In lieu of flowers please donate to the Cortland County SPCA, Inc., 879 McLean Road, Cortland, NY 13045.