James Louis Cooper Sr.
James Louis Cooper Sr., 86, a professor emeritus of history at DePauw University and a widely recognized expert on the study and preservation of Indiana's historic bridges, died on August 19, 2021.
Son of James H. and Gladys Wambaugh Cooper, the Princeton, N.J. native moved to Greencastle in 1964 to join the faculty of DePauw University, where he served for more than three decades. At DePauw, Cooper was dedicated to faculty development, becoming the university's academic dean in 1981 and then vice president of academic affairs in 1983.
Cooper is survived by his wife Sheila Cooper; daughter Mairi Cooper (husband Matthew Pierce); son James L Cooper Jr. (wife Dina ElBoghdady); granddaughters Sarah and Claire Cooper; and brother Barry Cooper (wife Joan).
A burial service will be held at 9am on October 23rd, 2021 at Fort Hill Cemetery in Auburn, NY. Visit www.Langhamfuneralhomellc.com to leave a condolence.