James Louis Cooper Sr., 86, a professor emeritus of history at DePauw University and a widely recognized expert on the study and preservation of Indiana's historic bridges, died on August 19, 2021.

Son of James H. and Gladys Wambaugh Cooper, the Princeton, N.J. native moved to Greencastle in 1964 to join the faculty of DePauw University, where he served for more than three decades. At DePauw, Cooper was dedicated to faculty development, becoming the university's academic dean in 1981 and then vice president of academic affairs in 1983.