AUBURN — James Michael Hunter, 57, of Auburn, died unexpectedly of a seizure on Wednesday, March 31, 2021 in Auburn, NY. He was born on Dec. 14, 1963 in Auburn, NY to James and Cheryl Hunter. James graduated Auburn High School in 1984. He then joined the United States Army. He proudly served his country for four years in Panama, and Puerto Rico. Jim enjoyed hunting, fishing, playing his guitar and always working on his bikes.