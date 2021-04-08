James Michael Hunter
Dec. 14, 1963 - March 31, 2021
AUBURN — James Michael Hunter, 57, of Auburn, died unexpectedly of a seizure on Wednesday, March 31, 2021 in Auburn, NY. He was born on Dec. 14, 1963 in Auburn, NY to James and Cheryl Hunter. James graduated Auburn High School in 1984. He then joined the United States Army. He proudly served his country for four years in Panama, and Puerto Rico. Jim enjoyed hunting, fishing, playing his guitar and always working on his bikes.
He is survived by his mother, Cheryl Hunter; his significant partner of 20 years, Tiffany Chapman; his three adored children: daughter, Adina Hunter (Rufus) Wyche, of FL, son, James Hunter, and daughter, Mia Hunter; eight grandchildren; sister, Tricia Cady (Jim); brother, Mark Hunter; nieces; nephews; cousins; aunts and uncles.
Funeral services by Farrell Funeral Service, Inc., 84 South St., Auburn will be held privately and for immediate family only.