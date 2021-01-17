James Monroe Courtney

After the passing of his dad when Jim was only four, Annetta, Jim and his brother Jared went to live with his beloved grandparents, Erle "Gint" and Nellie McClintock in Lisbon, OH. "Gint" would impart strong character values and words of wisdom to his grandsons. Jim's favorite quote was, "Sometimes the hardest thing to do is the right thing to do." Jim carried his grandfather's advice and applied it throughout his life.

Jim began his long career with the YMCA as a teenage camp counselor in PA and completing it as the CEO of the Auburn YMCA in 2008, working in several Y's from FL to NY along the way. It was during those years that Jim's leadership, management "you're either a part of the solution or part of the problem" style, and the visionary goals with unique ideas helped him lead the Y-team to build the vital space the Auburn YMCA has become today. He was admired. He was ever present and knew everyone who walked through the doors at the Y, greeting them with his infectious smile. Many would say that Jim influenced so many people simply with his "Work Hard, Play Hard" attitude. He would often say "do what you need to do now so you can do what you want to do later". He led by example. After Jim's retirement he became a consultant for the YMCA of the USA offering his expertise to organizations facing difficulties. The Auburn Y recently dedicated the main gym as the "James M. Courtney Gymnasium" to honor the man who dedicated so much of his life to the organization. Jim LOVED what he did and was happy to go to work every day!