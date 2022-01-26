James Muntz

Aug. 27, 1984 - Jan. 1, 2022

SIMPSONVILLE, SC — James Muntz, 37, a resident of Simpsonville, SC and former Auburn resident, passed away on Jan. 1, 2022. Born on Aug. 27, 1984, the son of Eugene Muntz and the late Eleanor Dana Muntz.

He is survived by his wife, Megan Muntz; two sons: Wolfric and John Muntz and one daughter, Mia Bella Muntz; as well as six siblings: Eugene Muntz, Michelle Muntz, Giraud Muntz, Joseph Muntz, Kelly Staring, and Joseph Staring.

James has been cremated and a celebration of life will happen at the convenience of the family.