James N. Denelsbeck Jr.

Nov. 30, 1929 - July 7, 2021

AUBURN - James N. Denelsbeck Jr., 91, of Auburn, died Wednesday, July 7, 2021 in Auburn Rehabilitation and Nursing Center. A native of Swedesboro, NJ, James was born November 30, 1929, the son of the late James N. Sr. and Ruth Pancoast Denelsbeck. He was employed for various architectural firms, including Pickard & Anderson and Beardsley & Beardsley of Auburn. James was an active member of the Methodist Church in Weedsport, enjoyed golfing and fishing and will be remembered as always having a great sense of humor.

He is survived by two sons Paul Denelsbeck of Auburn and Al Denelsbeck (Susan Rice) of NC; two granddaughters, Pamala and Kellie; stepchildren Jeff Piestrak of Ithaca and JoAnne Costello of NC; and step-grandchildren Jordan and Lindsay. In addition to his parents, James was predeceased by his first wife, Helen Eileen Thompson; and his second wife, Beverly Piestrak;and two children, daughter Annette Oliver and son Mark Denelsbeck.

Friends are invited to join the family for a Service to be offered Tuesday, July 13, 2021 at 1:30 p.m. in the White Chapel Funeral Home, 2719 Erie Drive, Weedsport. Burial will follow in Weedsport Rural Cemetery. Calling hours will be conducted Monday evening from 5 to 7 p.m. in the funeral home.