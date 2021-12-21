James O. Hamilton Sr.

SCHENECTADY - James O. Hamilton Sr., 70, passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by his loving family on Wednesday, December 15, 2021 in Schenectady, NY.

He was predeceased in death by his parents Otis Taber, Clemie Hamilton and two sisters, Irene Jackie Clack and Verdie Middlebrook.

James was a factory worker for many years at General Electric Plant in Auburn. James will be remembered as a God fearing, loving family man who will be deeply missed.

He is survived by his wife, Louise Hamilton; daughters: Tedra M. Hamilton (Rasheem), Stephanie A. Hamilton (Andre), Victoria Kyles (Frederick), Jewett Jackson, Alyssa Hamilton, Shaquoya Armstrong; sons: James O. Hamilton Jr. (Rainna), Victor Kyles; stepson Marqueis Young (Olivia); brothers: James Davis, Errol Taber; A host of 28 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.

There will be visitation from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM on Thursday, December 23, 2021 at Brew Funeral Home, 48 South Street, Auburn with a going home service to follow at 11:00 AM. Burial will be at Fort Hill Cemetery.