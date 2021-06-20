James Oliver Weber

Jim was born in Auburn, NY. He went to Southern Cayuga High School and graduated from Union Springs High School. He attended Alfred State College and served three years in the military stationed in Texas and Hawaii. Jim held a number of positions throughout his life. He worked in the dining hall at Wells College and as a cook for the Army. Jim could fix anything and had his own contracting and painting business. He also worked at MacKenzie-Childs and retired from Hillside Children's Center as a maintenance mechanic.

Jim will be remembered as an iconic figure in the Aurora community. If you spent time in Aurora, you must have known Jim Weber. He was friendly and welcoming to all and easily recognizable by his warm eyes, big smile, and hearty laugh. Jim was a big brother to many, including his Wells sisters. He was ready to help when needed and able to get out of any situation. "Jimmy MacGyver" is who you would want by your side if you were stranded on a deserted island. He was also an adventurer and storyteller, known for his shenanigans. Jim leaves behind him a great legacy of fun. He was always up for a party, especially one with a bonfire and fireworks. He loved that his birthday started on Halloween night. Jim shared his passion for life with all who would join him. He was an avid biker, road tripper, boater, and sailor, who was happiest on the waters of Cayuga Lake. He cherished his time with family and friends.