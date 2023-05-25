James Otis Hamilton, Jr.

AUBURN — James Otis Hamilton, Jr., 52, of Auburn, passed away on Monday, May 22, 2023.

He was a very giving and outgoing person. James was the Bob the Builder kind of guy. He loved to spend time with his grandchildren, going out on the boat to go fishing, yard work and some good ol soul food.

James always was helpful and uplifting father and friend. He loved his family and enjoyed just spending with them all. As long as everyone was happy he was happy.

James was a very hard working man that worked at Stoda Corporation for many years along his life long friends.

He is survived by his children: Royalty Genovas, Rainna Genovas, Maleeya Hamilton, James Hamilton III, Lisa Hamilton, Mariya Hamilton, Jovanna Hamilton and Shalanda Hamilton; mother, Darlene Gould; siblings: Tedra Hamilton, Stephanie Hamilton, Victoria Kyles, Jewett Jackson, Alyyssa Hamilton, Shaquoya Armstrong, Victor Kyles and Marquies Young; grandchildren: Kyan, Kayvon, Kailo, Kobe, Luca, Levi, Laylianna, Antonio, Xiliez, Nayanna, Ani and Genia.

James was predeceased by his father, James Otis Hamilton, Sr.

There will be a funeral service at 3 p.m. Friday, May 26, 2023 at Brew Funeral Home, 48 South St., Auburn.