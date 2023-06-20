James Owens

Feb. 9. 1971 - June 19, 2023

MONTEZUMA/PORT BYRON — James Owens passed away peacefully on June 19, 2023 at home surrounded by his loving family, while under care from hospice.

Jim was born on Feb. 9, 1971 and lived in the Montezuma/Port Byron area most of his life. After graduating from Port Byron Central School, he enlisted in the Army where he studied languages and served as Military Intelligence Linguist.

Jim was best known for being the funniest, most caring cab driver in Auburn, where he drove for over 25 years.

Some of Jim's happiest times were spent out in nature, either in his garden, hiking in the woods or playing disc golf.

Jim is survived by his two children: David Ziegman and Jessica Ziegman; his sister, Patti (PJ) Williams and Christy Owens. He also shared a special relationship with his niece, Breanne Owens and nephew, Mark Oster Jr.

Jim was predeceased by his parents, Dale and Donna Owens and nephew, Timothy Oster.

Several of Jim's loved ones have come together during these difficult months to keep Jim comfortable, especially his aunt Becki who became his caregiver.

Friends may call on Wednesday, June 21, 2023 from 5 to 7 p.m. from the Audioun Funeral Home LLC, 218 Main St., Port Byron, NY.

In lieu of flowers, contributions to Hospice of the Finger Lakes in Jim's name.