James P. Cummings Sr.

AUBURN - James P. Cummings Sr., of Auburn, passed into the hands of the Lord August 21, 2022.

He was a communicant of St. Mary's and St. Alphonsus Churches in Auburn. A mass of Christian burial will be held Tuesday, August 30,2022 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Alphonsus Church, 85 E. Genesee St., Auburn. A calling hour will be held at 10:00 a.m. in the church, prior to mass.

He is survived by his loving wife Audrey; his three sons, James "JC" (Stacey), John (Judy), David (Conchi); daughter Donna Gilfus (Mark); 11 grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren. His grandchildren held a very special place in his heart. He is pre-deceased by his parents Allen and Meta (Miller) Cummings, siblings Allen, William, Barbara Wilcox and brother-in-law Lee.

Burial will be held following mass at St. Joseph's Cemetery, Lake Avenue, Auburn.

Arrangements are with White Chapel Funeral Home Inc., Auburn.

In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy are encouraged by the family to be made to St. Jude's Children's Hospital.

