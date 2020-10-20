James P. Mironti

May 23, 1997 - Oct. 14, 2020

CORTLAND - James P. Mironti, 23, of Cortland, passed away on October 14, 2020. Born May 23, 1997 in Syracuse, James was the beloved son of Sandro and Denise Kane Mironti.

A 2015 graduate of Cortland High School, James went on to receive his Bachelor of Arts Degree from Syracuse University as a member of the class of 2018. James possessed a passion for entrepreneurship and had recently embarked on a career in real estate investments.

Additionally, he was an enthusiastic fan of SU sports and even attended his first game at the age of 3. He enjoyed golf and fishing with his Uncle Ken, he had a passion for fitness and a great love for his family and many friends.

He is survived by his parents, Sandro and Denise Kane Mironti of Cortlandville; his grandmother, Gina Mironti of Auburn; aunts and uncles, Colleen and Ken Munro of Cortland, Paolo and Anna Saltarello of Auburn and Neno and Cindy Mironti of Miami; cousins, Mallory Munro (Matt Dowgiallo) of Boston and Dylan and Tyler Mironti of Miami; his special friends, Caitlin Donahue and Alfonse "Furby" Gumaer, Justin Prentice and his beloved K-9 companions, Rocky and Gunnar. James was preceded in death by his grandparents, Ennio Mironti and James and Julia Kane.