James P. VanFleet

AUBURN — James P. VanFleet, 74, of Auburn, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021 at home with his family by his side. He was the son of the late James and Frances (Avola) VanFleet.

James worked as a Supervisor and Landscaper for Global Industry in Syracuse for 35 years. He enjoyed the great outdoor sports of hunting and fishing. He also loved cooking in the kitchen, barbecuing outside for family picnics, playing bingo but most of all having family time.

He is survived by, wife, Goldie (Stevens) VanFleet; children: James Paul VanFleet (Silvia Bennett), Julie VanFleet, Jeannine Vibbert (David), Jason VanFleet; several grandchildren; great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews; dog Frisky.

There will be visitation from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021 at Brew Funeral Home, 48 South St., Auburn. There will be no service.