James R. Beach

AUBURN — James R. Beach, 87, of Beach Road, Auburn, passed away Sunday, May 21, 2023 at The Commons on St. Anthony. Born in Lyons, NY, Jim was a 1953 graduate of Port Byron High School. A farmer by trade, his family-owned Beach Dairy Farm planted thousands of acres of crops and he later enjoyed driving agricultural trucks.

Jim loved his grandchildren, was an avid Syracuse basketball fan, liked to bowl and go out to dinner with his wife, Carol.

In addition to his wife, Carol; Jim is survived by two daughters: Kim Martens (John), of Port Byron and Vickie Murphy, of Auburn; one son, Greg Jakaub (Wanda), of Port Byron; sister, Jean Saroodis (Bill), of Weedsport; six grandchildren: Jessica McNabb (John), Jill Langdon (Tim), Madison and Kaden Murphy, Mallory Towers (Rob) and Katie Tabor (Ben); and five great-grandchildren: Carter and Hudson McNabb, Jaxson Langdon, Josie Tabor and Luca Towers; nieces and nephews: Robin Saroodis-Karratti, Jimmy Saroodis (Cheryl) and Scott Saroodis (Sheila) - who was a huge part of Beach Farms,

Friends are invited to join the family for a funeral service to be conducted Wednesday, May 24, 2023 at 11 a.m. in the White Chapel Funeral Home, 197 South St., Auburn. Burial will follow in Soule Cemetery.

Contributions may be made in memory of Jim to a future scholarship to be set up in his honor, through the Port Byron School District - Future Farmers of America, or for his grandson's cause, Hudson's Hydro Hero's, c/o Hydrocephalus Association, 4340 East-West Hwy., Suite 905, Bethesda, MD 20814, or the Montezuma Fire Department, or the Finger Lakes SPCA.

To offer condolences for the family please visit, http://www.whitechapelfh.com.